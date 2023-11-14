Corporate Kaleidoscope

As part of its endeavour to showcase the well regulated securities market of lndia as well as to spread the message of financial literacy and investor awareness, SEBI in association wi th BSE, NSE, MCX, NCDEX, CDSL, NSDL, AMFI, ANMI and CPAI has set up a Pavilion ‘BHARAT KAA SHARE BAZAAR’ in the 42nd India International Trade Fair, 2023 (14-27 November 2023), New Delhi. The theme of the event for this year is ‘VAISHVIK SAMRIDHJ KA ADHAAR, BHARAT KA SHARE BAZAR’ which is aligned with the G 20 theme of ‘VASUDHEV KUTUMBKAM’. Kamlesh Chandra Varshney, Whole Time Member, SEBI inaugurated the event on Monday in the presence of Securities Market Participants.