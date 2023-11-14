Corporate Kaleidoscope

The 70th Nikhil Bharat Cooperative Week was inaugurated on Tuesday with a ceremony at the West Bengal State Cooperative Union headquarters. The theme of this year is Role of Cooperatives in $5 trillion economy and SDGs. President of the West Bengal State Cooperative union and Director of NCUI - Swarna Kamal Saha gave a welcome address. On the first day, the Vice-President of the State Co-operative Union & Chairman of WB Housfed Asis Chakraborty addressed the function on Tuesday’s topic Recent Developments in Co-operatives. Women representative of National Cooperative Union of India - Soma Roy, Eminent Cooperatives Shivanath Chowdhury and Golkesh Nanda Goswami, were also present on the occasion. At the end of the program Sangeeta Sadhu, Chief Executive Officer of the Cooperative Union gave vote of thanks.

State owned GAIL, India’s Natural Gas gets two prestigious awards at the Asian Oil and Gas Awards event held at Kulalumpur, Malaysia. The coveted ‘the Innovation Award – India’ was given to GAIL for reduction in LNG Shipping cost & emissions through Ship-to-Ship (STS) transfer of LNG with backhauling. Another top notch award ‘Midstream Project of the Year – India’ has been given for the installation of the first floating Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) station at Varanasi. The Award recognises the most outstanding players in Asia’s oil and gas sector.