Corporate Kaleidoscope

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has announced the facilitation of UPI Peer-to-Merchant (P2M) payments via HP Pay app in partnership with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and ICICI Bank. This initiative, first in the Oil and Gas industry, enables customers to directly pay via UPI through the HP Pay app. UPI has become the common and preferred mode of payment for end users. With the launch of this service, users of the HP Pay app will now be able to make UPI payments to merchants outside the HPCL ecosystem also. Amit Garg, Director-Marketing HPCL and Anuj Bhargava, Head – Global Clients Group, ICICI Bank were present at the event.

Under the aegis of Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), Vigilance Awareness Week 2023 is being observed in Oil India Limited (OIL) from 30th October, 2023 to 5st November, 2023 with the theme “Say no to corruption; commit to the Nation” across all the spheres and offices of the company. The week was inaugurated on October 30, 2023 wherein Integrity Pledge was administered by Director (Finance) Harish Madhav and CVO Amit Saran, IRSME. At a function convened at OIL’s corporate office, Noida on November 1, 2023 in the presence of CMD Dr. Ranjit Rath, CVO and the Functional Directors, wherein Dr. K Rajeswara Rao. IAS (Retd.) and Former Special Secretary NITI Aayog graced the event as the Guest of Honor and delivered an enlightening speech.