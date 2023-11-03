Corporate Kaleidoscope

Punjab National Bank, nation’s leading public sector bank with over a lakh employee, took the Integrity Pledge during the inaugural ceremony of the Vigilance Awareness Week 2023, which is being held across its all offices in the country. The event was in accordance with the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) guidelines and

was held as part of the Vigilance Awareness Week with this

year’s theme “Say no to corruption; commit to the Nation”.

M Paramasivam (ED) and Raghvendra Kumar (CVO), flagged off the event by administering the integrity pledge in the presence of Bibhu Prasad Mahapatra (ED), CGMS, senior officials and other staff of the bank at PNB’s Corporate Office in Dwarka, New Delhi. The staff pledged to uphold the culture of conducting ethical business practices and serving the customers with