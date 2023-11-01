Corporate Kaleidoscope

In a landmark collaboration set to redefine India’s petrochemical landscape, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and GAIL (India) Limited have joined forces. On Wednesday, a momentous agreement was inked at New Delhi, solidifying a 15-year supply commitment of Propane, a crucial petrochemical feedstock, for GAIL’s Usar PDH-PP project in Usar, Maharashtra. D V Mamadapur, Executive Director (LPG), BPCL and Kamlesh Sharma, ED Marketing Retail, GAIL, signed the agreement, in presence of Sukhmal Jain, Director (Marketing) BPCL and Sanjay Kumar, Director (Marketing), GAIL.