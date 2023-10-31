Corporate Kaleidoscope

IndianOil is observing the Vigilance Awareness Week during

October 30 – November 5, 2023. Inaugurating the Vigilance Awareness Week 2023, Sujoy Choudhury, Director (Planning & BD) holding addl. charge of Director (HR and R&D), IndianOil, emphasised on the importance of preventing corruption and fostering a culture of vigilance within the organisation. He stressed that integrity is integral to our work culture, extending beyond the workplace. IndianOil’s role in nation-building carries a moral responsibility to promote transparency, honesty, and integrity, he said. Choudhury urged all IOCians to actively engage in this cause and uphold these values in all activities.

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) is organising various activities across its establishments in the country during Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW) 2023. CMD, Directors and CVO of POWERGRID led a walkathon to spread awareness as part of VAW 23 celebrations on 30th October 2023 in which employees of Corporate Centre Gurugram participated. An integrity pledge was administered by K. Sreekant, CMD, POWERGRID, to employees and senior officials. On this occasion, messages by President of India, Vice President of India and Central Vigilance Commissioner were read. The VAW is being organized from October 30, 2023 to November 5, 2023 to create awareness among public and employees of POWERGRID.