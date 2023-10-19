Corporate Kaleidoscope

REC Limited has been recognised for its exceptional performance in risk management with the esteemed Golden Peacock Award.

The award was presented by the Institute of Directors (IOD).

V K Singh, Director (Projects) and Daljeet Singh Khatri, Executive Director (Finance) received the award on behalf of REC in a glittering ceremony held in London on October 17, 2023. REC Limited was selected by the jury panel headed by Justice M N Venkatachaliah, the former Chief Justice of India. The Golden Peacock Awards, established by the Institute of Directors (IOD), India in 1991, has emerged as an internationally acclaimed standard for Corporate Excellence.