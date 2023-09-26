Corporate Kaleidoscope

REC Ltd signed an MoU with Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday to jointly explore the possibility to fund the Power Sector and Infrastructure & Logistics Sector projects under the consortium arrangement. REC and PNB will associate with each other to co-finance loans amounting to Rs 55,000 crore over next three years. T S C Bosh, Executive Director (Infra & Logistics), REC and Rajeeva, CGM (Corp. Credit Division), PNB signed the MoU in the presence of Ajoy Choudhary, Director Finance, REC; V K Singh, Director Technical, REC and other senior officials from REC and PNB





Sanjeev Randeva, General Manager (Human Resources), NFL has won ‘Excellence in Reputation Management’ award during 17th Global Communication Conclave of Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) in New Delhi. Jual Oram, Member of Parliament, and Chairman, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence gave away the awards. Randeva is credited for initiating many image making and branding initiative at NFL like new logo of company, corporate song, corporate identity manual and attractive product designing. He has also conceptualised, initiated, designed & established Social Media Platforms of NFL. Prior to this award, Randeva has received ‘Communicator of the Year Award’ and Best Film Award from Fertilizer Association of India. Last year, he was also declared ‘Social Media Person of the Year’