Corporate Kaleidoscope

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) celebrated a triumphant moment as it clinched an impressive total of ten prestigious awards at the 17th Global Communication Conclave meticulously organised by the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) in the vibrant city of New Delhi on September 21, 2023. Syed Abbas Akhtar, Chief General Manager (PR & Brand) at BPCL, was honoured with the esteemed GP Jayakumar Memorial Award by the Member of Parliament, Jual Oram in recognition of his exceptional contributions to the field of ‘Integrated Public Relations’. In addition to this, BPCL also secured nine Excellence Awards in the category of corporate collaterals.