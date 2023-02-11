Corcom inks multi-million dollar deal to promote cricket in Africa

Mumbai: Corcom Media Ventures (CMV), a global sports management company, has inked a multi-million dollar deal with Africa Cricket Association (ACA) to organise, host, produce, distribute and monetise upcoming tournaments in Africa, including the popular Africa Cup T20, African Premier League T20 and Women’s Africa

Cup T20.

The 10-year partnership, commencing in 2023, aims at providing opportunities to budding cricketers in the cricket loving continent of Africa, in line with ICC’s vision of turning cricket into a global sport and ensuring that it will soon be part of the Olympics.

“We are pleased to welcome Corcom Media Ventures as a long-term strategic partner of ACA,” Cassim Suliman, CEO of ACA, said in a press release. “The core ACA values of endurance and perseverance resonate strongly at Corcom. They will deliver multiple events across men’s and women’s formats to support the long-term growth of cricket in Africa,” he explained.

Corcom has already hosted the first edition of the Africa Cup T20 in September 2022 in Benoni (South Africa).

The tournament was shown live in 157 countries and territories, with SuperSports (South & Sub Saharan Africa), Sony Sports Network (Indian sub-continent), Dubai Sports (MENA & Europe), Premier Sports now Viaplay Sports (UK & Ireland), Willow TV (USA and Canada), Yupp TV (Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia & Singapore), Flow Sports (Caribbean) as major broadcast

partners.

“This is an important milestone for CMV. We are pleased with this partnership and are confident of giving cricket a huge boost in Africa and budding players the platform to showcase their talent to the world,” promised Nirala Singh, Co-Founder of Corcom Media Ventures.