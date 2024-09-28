Cooperative housing leaders push for soft loans at NCHF annual meet

The Annual General Meeting of National Cooperative Housing Federation was held on 28th Sept'24 at its head office in New Delhi. Chairman of the West Bengal State Cooperative Housing Federation Ltd Mr. Asis Chakraborty participated in the event of NCHF. The meeting was presided over by the Chairman of the National Federation Mr. Bijay Kumar Singh, M. L. C. Bihar.

A vivid discussion was made upon various successes and problems of the state co-operative housings. They also adopt a resolution to meet with the MIC of Cooperation Dept. Govt. of India for getting loans to the State Housing Federations in a soft rate from the NHB , Hudco etc. The Vice Chairmans Sri Mudit Verma & Dr. Devraj P. Chikhalia, Chief Executive Shri N.S. Mehra and other directors of NCHF were also present in the meeting.