Coop Min Amit Shah to hand over deep-sea fishing vessels to cooperatives

New Delhi: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will distribute state-of-the-art deep-sea fishing vessels to beneficiaries at Mazagon Dock in Mumbai on Monday, marking what the government has termed a "historic milestone" in cooperative-led deep-sea fishing.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and Union Minister of State for Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol will attend the event. The vessels are being provided under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, with each unit costing Rs 1.2 crore, according to an official statement.

The initiative is jointly funded by the Maharashtra government, the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), and the Union Department of Fisheries. The programme aims to modernise India's marine fisheries sector and enhance deep-sea fishing capacity through cooperative societies and Farmer Producer Organisations (FFPOs).