Akhil Bhartiya Grahak Panchayat (ABGP) organised a National Consumer Day celebration on Wednesday at ACSTI, Central Co-operative Bank (Head Office), Jalandhar, from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM The dignitaries present on the occasion included Umesh Kumar, Joint Registrar (PCS-I), Co-operative Societies, Jalandhar Division; Sudhir Kumar, Senior Post Master, G.P.O., Jalandhar City; and Harbans Lal Bhatti, Senior Manager, Jalandhar Central Co-operative Bank. Two senior officials from the State Bank of India (SBI), Deepak Sharma and Ramesh Kumar Bhagat, also graced the occasion.