Constl and Nokia forge strategic partnership to transform optical connectivity in India

New Delhi: Constl, a subsidiary of Space World Group, has partnered with Nokia to deploy a pan-India Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) optical transport network, aimed at strengthening high-performance digital connectivity across the country.

The rollout will begin in Mumbai, India’s largest data centre hub & gradually expand nationwide. Under the partnership, Nokia will serve as Constl’s technology partner, enabling high-capacity metro and data centre interconnectivity using its 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) platforms. The network is designed to meet surging bandwidth demand driven by cloud computing, artificial intelligence workloads and over-the-top services, offering scalable, low-latency connectivity for mission-critical applications.

Ankit Goel, Chairman and Founder of Space World Group, said the collaboration combines Constl’s nationwide fibre footprint with Nokia’s advanced photonic technology to support India’s rapidly growing digital ambitions with reliable and scalable infrastructure. Vito Di Maria, Vice President, Optical Networks, Asia Pacific at Nokia, said the deployment will provide a robust foundation for next-generation AI, cloud services and digital experiences.

Beyond Mumbai, Constl plans to deliver high-capacity services along key national corridors, including Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi, over its national long-distance network.