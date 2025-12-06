Constl a subsidiary of Space World Group deploys Ciena’s WL6e solution

NEW DELHI: To capitalise on India’s burgeoning digital economy, Constl, a subsidiary of Space World Group, has deployed Ciena’s (NYSE: CIEN) Wave Logic 6 Extreme (WL6e) solution.

This follows a successful live trial in which Constl achieved a 1 Tbps line rate on a single optical channel using Wave Logic 6 Extreme across the 1,450 km Mumbai–Chennai route – one of the busiest and most critical corridors for the digital infrastructure provider, without the need for

regeneration.

“Since inception in 2023-just two years ago- Constl has deployed over 12,000 km of fibre and connected around 100 data centers across 13 Indian cities, powered by Ciena’s industry-leading optical technology,” said Ankit Goel, Chairman and Founder, Space World Group, the parent company of Constl.

“This milestone positions us to expand our terrestrial fibre network and deliver high capacity 800GbE services for the AI era.”

“Constl is committed to developing networks tailored to hyperscaler requirements, and Ciena’s coherent optics are recognized as the best-in-class platform for high-capacity AI services,” said Amit Malik, Vice President & General Manager, Asia Pacific, Japan and India, Ciena.

“Together, we are driving next-generation connectivity to support India’s digital future and AI ambitions.”

Using WL6e, Constl doubles fibre wavelength capacity from 800 Gb/s to 1.6 Tb/s when compared to the earlier WaveLogic 5 Extreme deployment, while reducing cost

per bit.

The upgrade also improves spectral efficiency and reduces power consumption.

In addition to capacity gains, this trial is a testament to the high-quality fibre infrastructure Constl is laying across India.