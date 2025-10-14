‘Conditions conducive in Afghanistan for enhancing economic ties’

New Delhi: Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Monday assured Indian industry that peace has been established in the Taliban-ruled nation and conducive conditions have been created for boosting economic engagement with India.

The Indian Industry representatives highlighted that the visa remains a severe bottleneck and needs to be resolved immediately for smoother movement of businessmen from both sides.

Also, the movement of goods between the two countries needs to be streamlined to avoid delays in the execution of projects by Indian companies in Afghanistan.

“Foreign Minister of Afghanistan assured the Indian Industry that the required peace and tranquillity have been established in Afghanistan and conducive conditions have been created in Afghanistan for enhancing economic engagements between the two countries”, the Afghan minister was quoted as saying in a statement by FICCI.

He was addressing an interactive session with the industry organised by FICCI.

The Afghan foreign minister, currently on a visit to India, emphasised the fact that bilateral trade has already reached

$1 billion.