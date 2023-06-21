Commerce Ministry seeks applications to allocate quota of wheat for exports to Nepal

New Delhi: The Commerce Ministry on Tuesday sought applications from exporters to allocate quota of wheat for exports to Nepal as the government has approved the shipment of foodgrain to the neighbouring country.

Though the government banned wheat exports on May 13 last year, it allows shipments to other countries to meet their food security needs and based on requests of foreign governments. The directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) in a trade notice said that a request received from the Government of Nepal for the import of wheat from India during 2023-24 has been approved by the competent authority.

Accordingly, the directorate has laid out the procedure for the allocation of the quota of wheat on humanitarian and food security grounds.

In a trade notice to all its regions offices, Customs commissionerate and members of trade, the DGFT said that applications filed from June 21 to June 30 will only be considered.

“Applications are invited from exporters of wheat for allocation of quota,” it said.

In order to maintain objectivity and transparency in allocation of the quota, it said applications would be submitted through an online portal and only those exporters would be eligible to submit applications who have exported wheat to Nepal in three years previous to the fiscal year in which the commodity was prohibited.

It also said the minimum threshold will be 100 metric tonnes by land transport to the neighbouring country.

“Application would be allowed only if the exporter applies” for more than 100 MT,” it said adding the exporters who have been allocated the quota will have to submit the landing certificate within one month of completion of export quota.

Similarly, the DGFT has also sought applications from exporters to allocate quota for exports of broken rice to Senegal, Gambia and Indonesia during 2023-24.

The requests received from the Government Senegal, Gambia and Indonesia for import of broken rice from India have been approved by the competent authority. “Allocation may be made with minimum threshold of 8,000 MT by sea,” it said adding online applications filed from June 21 to June 30 will only be considered.

The Board would meet at least once in every quarter and the quorum of the meeting shall be one-third of the total members. It also said that Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (dealing with Internal Trade) will be the Convener of the Board.