Commendable effort by UJVN Ltd for biodiversity conservation through Golden Mahseer hatchery

Dehradun: Under its ongoing efforts for environmental protection and biodiversity conservation in Uttarakhand, UJVN Ltd is successfully

operating a Golden Mahseer hatchery in the Vyasi Hydroelectric Project area since February 2024.

Located on the Yamuna River in Dehradun district, this project of 120 MW capacity has been continuously generating electricity since April 2022.

The Golden Mahseer, also known as the Himalayan Mahseer, is the state fish of Uttarakhand. It is found in major rivers of the state, including the Ganga, Yamuna, and Kosi etc. Classified as endangered species, special efforts are being made by the state for its conservation.

In this context, UJVN Ltd’s hatchery represents a significant step forward.

Managing Director of UJVN Ltd Dr. Sandeep Singhal informed that the hatchery has been established under the technical guidance of the Directorate of Coldwater Fisheries Research, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Bhimtal. So far, approximately 9000 Golden Mahseer fish have been bred in the hatchery, out of which 3000 have been released into the Vyasi reservoir as part of the first phase of ranching in a natural environment.

The ranching process was carried out in the presence of UJVN Ltd’s General Manager Indra Mohan Karasi and Divisional Forest Officer of Chakrata, Abhimanyu Singh.

Indra Mohan Karasi explained that ranching is a technique where fish are bred in hatcheries are released into natural water bodies to encourage their natural propagation. This method not only enhances fish production but also helps maintain ecological balance.

Abhimanyu Singh praised the initiatives taken by UJVN Limited and stated that the Forest Department will strive to release these fish into other suitable water bodies as well to support aquatic biodiversity.