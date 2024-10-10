Commemorative stamp released to mark 25 years of Mundra Port

Ahmedabad: Mundra Port, the Adani Group’s flagship port and India’s largest commercial port, has been honoured with a special postal stamp marking its silver jubilee year. The commemorative stamp, released on World Post Day, celebrates Mundra Port’s remarkable socio-economic contributions and its transformation into a global maritime powerhouse over the past 25 years. The stamp was released by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel in the presence of Adani Enterprises Ltd Managing Director Rajesh Adani, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd Managing Director Karan Adani, Gujarat Circle Chief Postmaster General Ganesh V Sawaleshwarkar, HQ Region Postmaster General Krishna Kumar Yadav and other officials. Built and expanded by infrastructure Gautam Adani on what was once a barren marsh, Mundra Port has rapidly grown into a key commercial hub and a pivotal gateway for India. mpost

