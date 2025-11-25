Comm Min mapping non-tariff measures to boost export quality

New Delhi: The Commerce Ministry is mapping mandatory and voluntary non-tariff measures (NTMs) across global markets to help Indian exporters strengthen product quality and meet technical standards, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said.

The initiative is part of the support framework being developed under the newly approved Export Promotion Mission.

According to the DGFT, the exercise covers a wide range of NTMs—such as certifications, testing norms, inspections, audits, and labelling requirements—that apply to Indian goods in overseas markets.

To build a comprehensive database, exporters, export promotion councils, commodity boards, and industry bodies have been asked to submit information on relevant NTMs and certification needs within seven days.

The DGFT cautioned that failing to provide inputs may result in those NTMs not being prioritised in the database, which could affect future support measures planned under the Export Promotion Mission.

Non-tariff measures are typically regulatory measures imposed by countries to protect health, safety, or the environment.

These can include technical requirements like standards, testing, and certification, as well as non-technical rules such as quotas, licensing, or procurement restrictions.

However, when such measures lack scientific justification or become overly restrictive, they can turn into non-tariff barriers (NTBs), raising costs and compliance burdens for exporters.

Indian exporters often face higher expenses for mandatory testing or certification abroad, and may need to modify products or packaging to meet destination standards.

Stringent procedures and border checks can also cause shipment delays, as seen in some African markets.