Comics Creator Championship: 76 semi-finalists named

New Delhi: On the occasion of 76th Republic Day, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), in partnership with the Indian Comics Association (ICA), announced the 76 semi-finalists of the WAVES Comics Creator Championship.

The “landmark” initiative celebrates the diversity of Indian comics, showcasing the talents of creators from across the country. The geographical spread of the semi-finalists, selected from a vast pool of entries, is particularly noteworthy, with creators hailing from 50 cities across 20 states and NCR, the MIB said in a statement on Wednesday.

The selection includes creators from major metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, as well as smaller towns and cities like Anand, Betul, Kalka, Samastipur, and cities from the North East like Guwahati and Imphal. This demonstrates the championship’s commitment to promoting talent from all corners of the country.

This is a testament to India’s vibrant comic book culture as WAVES is committed to provide a platform for these talented creators to shine. The semi-finalists, aged between 10 and 49 years, include 40 amateurs, and 30 professionals, it added. The semifinalists also include six special mentions for young artists, demonstrating the championship’s commitment to nurturing talent at all levels. “The Indian Comics Association is delighted to partner with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to promote Indian comics globally,” said Ajitesh Sharma, President of the Indian Comics Association. “This initiative is a shining example of our government’s commitment to supporting creative industries and providing opportunities for emerging talent.”

The WAVES Comics Creator Championship is a flagship event propelling the MIB’s ‘Create in India’ initiative to elevate India’s creative industries on the world stage. The championship provides a unique platform for Indian creators to engage with international audiences and forge new partnerships.