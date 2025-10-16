ColorOS 16 set for global unveil: OPPO

New Delhi: OPPO has revealed its first look at ColorOS 16, the latest version of its mobile operating system, launching with the upcoming Find X9 Series.

The update sets a new standard across smoothness, intelligence and connectivity, delivering world-class responsiveness and game-changing cross-platform features for OPPO users worldwide, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. Building upon the foundation of ColorOS 15’s Parallel Animation, ColorOS 16 introduces Seamless Animation, allowing every interaction to feel “instantaneous”.