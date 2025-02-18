Colleges in collaboration with BCC to host six-day AI & cybersecurity training for educators

Kolkata: Bankim Sardar College in the Sunderbans, in collaboration with Sammilani Mahavidyalaya, Loreto College in the Kolkata, and the Bharat Chamber of Commerce (BCC), is set to organise a six-day training programme on artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity for college and university faculty members. The programme will be held in May at Sammilani Mahavidyalaya.

The initiative was announced during a seminar on ‘AI in Education and Cybersecurity’ held in Kolkata on Monday. Jointly organised by the BCC and Bankim Sardar College, the seminar saw participation from over 65 educators, including principals from 30 institutions. The event aimed to familiarise the academic community with the growing role of AI tools in education and cybersecurity.

Speaking at the seminar, Tilak Chatterjee, principal of Bankim Sardar College, highlighted the need for AI awareness among educators. “AI has numerous applications in the education sector. Many still have misconceptions about it. This seminar served as an introduction, but for hands-on experience, we will conduct a six-day training session in May,” he said.

The training programme, spanning 30 hours, will equip educators with practical knowledge of AI and cybersecurity. Following its completion, organisers plan to establish AI and cybersecurity labs in collaboration with participating colleges. Efforts will also be made to introduce AI and cybersecurity courses in institutions where they are currently unavailable.

The seminar’s inaugural session featured addresses by retired IAS officer Debashis Sen and Nabarun Bhattacharya, director of the School of Information Science and Technology at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT).