Collegedunia announces conclusion of Collegedunia Connect 3.0

New Delhi: Collegedunia proudly announces the triumphant conclusion of Collegedunia Connect 3.0, hosted at the prestigious Taj Palace.

Themed “Innovation in Education: A Key to Transforming India,” the event served as a dynamic platform for insightful discussions, shaping the future of education.

The summit commenced with a grand Inaugural Ceremony, featuring the unveiling of a comprehensive White Paper that promises to redefine the future of education.

This set the stage for four engaging Panel Discussions: The first delved into “Industry 4.0 - New Skills for a New World,” followed by discussions on the “Digital Blueprint for Smart Learning,” “Universal Access to Education: Leaving No One Behind,” and “The Power of Artificial Intelligence: Transforming

Education.”

Distinguished Chief Guests included luminaries such as Akhilesh Gupta, Senior Advisor & Secretary, Ministry of S&T, Govt of India; Ashok Kumar, IPS, DGP Govt. of Uttarakhand; Kundan Kumar, IAS, Resident Commissioner, Govt of Bihar; and Dr. Vikram Singh, former DG(Police), UP.

The event also welcomed other eminent personalities, contributing their expertise to the dialogue, such as Dr. Aman Mittal, Vice President, Lovely Professional University; Jeet Marwadi, Trustee, Marwadi University; Prof. PB Sharma, VC, Amity Gurgaon; Prof. Balvinder Shukla, Vice Chancellor, Amity University; Yuvraj Malik, Director, National Book Trust; Dr. Mamta Rani Agarwal, Advisor, AICTE; Dr. Vivek Suneja, Director, Faculty of Management Studies; Dr. Maneesh Mishra, Executive Vice President, National Skill Development Corporation; and Dr. Dheeraj Sanghi, Vice Chancellor, JK Lakshmipat University among others.

The grand finale of Collegedunia Connect 3.0 was marked by the felicitation of Awards, recognising excellence in schools, higher education institutes, and outstanding contributions from Edtech and marketing professionals.