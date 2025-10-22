Coca-Cola volumes fall in India amid heavy monsoon rains

NEW DELHI: Soft drinks major The Coca-Cola Company on Tuesday said its volumes declined in Asia Pacific markets, including India, which faced “Inclement weather” conditions in the monsoon season.

In the Asia Pacific market zone of Coca-Cola, which includes India, volume declined across each of the operating units, said its EVP and Chief Operating Officer, Henrique Braun, during the earnings call on Tuesday.

“In Asia Pacific, volume declined across each of the operating units, driven by softer consumer spending, weaker industry performance and inclement weather in a few markets, like India and the Philippines; however, we gained value share and grew revenue and profit for the segment,” he said.

Now, to maintain its trajectory, Coca-Cola is focusing on a granular channel execution plan, tailoring brand, price back architecture, with a focus on affordability and investing for growth in these markets, he added.

Replying to query, Coca-Cola chairman and CEO James Quincey said in the emerging market business, India has at one end “huge potential for growth in volume over many, many years” but at “much lower prices”.

The countries, such as Australia and Japan, in the same Asia Pacific market zone, are on “the other end of the spectrum”, which have been growing but have much higher realised prices given the developed economy.

Coca-Cola’s Asia Pacific volumes fell 1 per cent in Q2 2025, hit by India’s heavy monsoon, China’s economic pressures, and ASEAN underperformance. Revenue rose 10.6 per cent to USD 1.5 billion, aided by refranchising gains. In India, Coca-Cola sold 40 per cent stakes in HCCBL and HCC Holdings to Jubilant Bhartia. pti