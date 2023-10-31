Coca-Cola bottling partner SLMG Beverages inaugurates manufacturing facility in Amethi

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the SLMG Beverages Plant in Trishundi which is located near Amethi, marking a significant milestone in the region’s industrial landscape. The inauguration was conducted in the presence of Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs, and Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha from Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. SLMG Beverages, a flagship company of Ladhani Group is a leading franchise bottler for Coca-Cola in India.

This state-of-the-art facility is set to manufacture Coca-Cola beverages, bringing a wave of economic development and job opportunities to the region. SLMG Beverages’ announcement of the brand-new bottling facility in Trishundi is a testament to its dedication to expanding its manufacturing capabilities, symbolizing SLMG Beverages’ commitment to growth and progress in Uttar Pradesh.

SLMG plans to invest about Rs 700 crore in this plant with a total direct and indirect employment of nearly 650 people in the area. However, it will create additional indirect job opportunities employing more than 2000 people in the regions of Purvanchal, Uttar Pradesh and Bundelkhand, Madhya Pradesh benefitting the local population.

Speaking at the inauguration, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said, “The State of Uttar Pradesh is transforming into the most preferred investment destination in India. I would like to congratulate SLMG Beverages for opening its new state of the art facility and for continuing to leverage the growth potential and abundance of UP.”

SN Ladhani, Chairman and Managing Director of SLMG Beverages, said, “When Coca Cola re-entered the Indian market 30 years ago, we produced the first Coca-Cola bottle in India and are proud to continue The Coca-Cola company’s legacy and widen our reach to consumers across the region. We are grateful to the Govt of Uttar Pradesh for ensuring there is utmost ease in doing business in the state under the dynamic leadership of Chief MinisterYogi Adityanath.”