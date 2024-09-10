Coal supply to power sector falls to 58 mn tonnes in Aug

New Delhi: Coal supply to the power sector in August dropped 5.4 per cent to 58.07 million tonnes (MT) as compared to the year-ago period, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

The supply of coal to the power sector was 61.43 MT in August of the previous fiscal.

“In August 2024, the supply to the power sector was 58.07 MT, slightly lower than the 61.43 MT recorded in August 2023,” the coal ministry said in a statement. Between April and August this fiscal year, supply to the power sector reached 338.75 MT, registering a growth of 4.13 per cent over the 325.33 MT supplied during the year-ago period.

In terms of coal supply across the country during the April to August 2024, it stood at 412.69 MT, with an increase of 5.17 per cent compared to 392.40 MT during the corresponding period of the last financial year.