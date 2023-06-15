Coal stock grows 44% to 110.58 million tonne

New Delhi: The overall coal stock in the country increased 44 per cent year-on-year to 110.58 million tonne on June 13, according to the Ministry of Coal.

In a statement, the ministry said the higher coal stock position indicates the commitment to maintaining an ample supply of the dry fuel — a key ingredient required for electricity generation. “The overall coal stock position at mines, TPPs (thermal power plants) and transit as on June 13, 2023, reached 110.58 MT, indicating a substantial increase of 44.22 per cent as compared to the stock of 76.67 MT on the same day last year,” it said.

The ministry is focused on ensuring the energy security of the nation. It is actively working towards enhancing coal production and supply-efficient transportation of coal to all the stakeholders. The coal stock at pitheads of CIL as on June 13 stood at 59.73 MT, indicating a growth rate of 25.77 per cent compared to 47.49 MT last year. This upward trend highlights effective stock management strategies and operational efficiency. The coal dispatch to the power sector was 164.84 MT on June 13, registering a notable growth rate of 5.11 per cent against 156.83 MT a year ago.