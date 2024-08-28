Coal output rises 7.12% to 370.67 MT in April-August

New Delhi: The country’s coal production rose by 7.12 per cent to 370.67 million tonne from April to August 25, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Coal production was 346.02 MT in the year-ago period.

“Ministry of Coal has achieved upswing in overall coal production up to 25th August 2024. The cumulative coal production for 2024-25, as on August 25, 2024, has significantly increased to 370.67 MT, compared to 346.02 MT during the same period in FY 2023-24,” it said.

The overall coal dispatch was 397.06 MT as on August 25, 2024, in the current financial year, registering year-on-year growth of 5.48 per cent.

Coal dispatch to the power sector rose to 325.97 MT from 313.44 MT in the year-ago period.

“This ensures a steady supply of coal to meet the energy requirements of the power sector,” the statement added.