Coal mines: Eighth round auction to be launched on Wednesday

New Delhi: A total of 39 mines will be put on sale in the eighth round of commercial coal mines auction, which will be launched on Wednesday, the government said on

Monday.

Pursuant to the launch of the first tranche of commercial coal mine auction by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2020, a total of 91 coal mines in seven tranches have been put on sale.

“A total of 35 coal mines will be offered in the upcoming round comprising 11 under the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015 and 24 under the MMDR Act 1957... Additionally, four coal mines are being offered under the second attempt of round seven of commercial coal auction,” the coal ministry said in a statement.

The launch of the eighth round of commercial coal mining auctions is a significant step towards promoting private sector participation in the coal mining industry and increasing coal production,

it said.