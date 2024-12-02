Coal India’s production rises over 2% in April-Nov

New Delhi: State-owned CIL’s coal production rose by 2.4 per cent to 471 million tonnes (MT) in the April-November period of the current financial year.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) produced 460 million tonnes of coal in the year-ago period.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal production.

The company’s production also rose by 1.7 per cent to 67.2 MT in November against 66 MT in the corresponding month a year ago, Coal India Ltd said in a regulatory filing

to BSE.