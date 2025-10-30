Coal India to invest Rs 16K cr to power mining expansion

Kolkata: India is set to take a decisive step toward energy self-reliance, with Coal India Ltd (CIL) announcing a massive Rs 16,000 crore capital expenditure plan for FY 2026, while the government’s mining strategy also focuses on the critical minerals.

The announcement came as Union Coal secretary Vikram Dev Dutt inaugurated the 11th International Mining, Equipment & Minerals Exhibition (IME) in Kolkata on Thursday. Officials said the investment will drive mechanisation, innovation and cleaner technologies across the coal sector.

“Coal is not merely a commodity but a strategic pillar of India’s economic growth and energy security,” the Coal ministry said, adding that sustainability would remain at the core of its mining roadmap. CIL has also asked all its subsidiaries, except Northern Coalfields, to increase their e-auction supply to 40 per cent of total production in the first quarter of FY26 to enhance transparency and competitiveness.

Meanwhile, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has begun work on expanding its steel-making capacity to 35 million tonnes per annum, with the first phase of 15 million tonnes already underway.

The government’s mining strategy also focuses on the critical minerals and electronics sectors, with plans to boost domestic manufacturing, attract investment and augment exports as part of the Make in India initiative. Officials said the move aims to establish India as a global hub for mining, metals and advanced material processing — crucial for the clean energy transition and industrial growth.

The four-day IME 2025, jointly organised by the Mining, Geological and Metallurgical Institute of India (MGMI) and TAFCON, has drawn participation from 34 countries, featuring 700 stalls and 10 international pavilions.

The concurrent Asian Mining Congress (AMC), themed “Innovative & Responsible Mining for Inclusive Growth,” will bring together over 1,000 delegates and 100 speakers, including policymakers, engineers and technology experts.

Supported by the Ministry of Coal and Mines, CIL, SAIL and CSIR, the meet positions Kolkata as the epicentre of a global dialogue on sustainable mining, underlining India’s ambition to merge industrial expansion with responsible resource development.