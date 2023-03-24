Coal India to digitise 7 coal mines with Aereo’s drone solutions

Hyderabad/Bengaluru: Aereo, the leading Indian end-to-end drone solutions start-up wins the largest drone solutions contract from Coal India Limited (CIL). The open tender process saw participation from multiple bidders wherein Aereo emerged as the lowest (L1) bidder with the highest technical score. The $1 million contract is part of a bigger digital initiative that is being undertaken by CIL.

Aereo will provide advanced analytics through its proprietary web platform and indigenous survey-grade PPK drones to 7 mines in Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) and South Eastern Coalfields (SECL) under CIL for a tenure of three years. This will help improve mining safety, environmental compliance, and overall efficiency of the open cast mines.

Prior to this landmark project, Aereo was also given a result validation contract from Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI), a subsidiary of CIL. Aereo validated the accuracy of photogrammetry data across 50 mining sites and computed results.