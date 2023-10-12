Coal India says trade unions defer strike plan

: State-owned Coal India on Wednesday said a three-day strike call given by five central trade unions this month at all its subsidiaries has been deferred.

“...the representatives of trade unions, while considering the appeal of management, conveyed that the strike in the establishments of CIL and its subsidiaries is deferred,” Coal India said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

A total of five trade unions — BMS, INTUC, CITU, AITUC and HMS — had given a call for strike from October 12-14 over the issues pertaining to wage payment, Nathulal Pandey, president of HMS-affiliated Hind Khadan Mazdoor Federation, said.

According to All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), the strike has been deferred after a court ordered the CIL management to pay salaries as per the latest

agreement.