Coal India production drops 4% in April-August

New Delhi: State-owned CIL on Monday said its production declined 3.5 per cent to 280.2 million tonnes (MT) in the April-August period of the current financial year.

The company witnessed a decline in production even as the government is aiming to raise the output to reduce the import dependence.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

The company’s coal output was 290.4 MT in the April-August period of the previous fiscal year.

Coal India subsidiaries, which registered negative growth are Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL), Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL), Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL), Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL), and Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL).

However, the company’s coal output was 50.4 MT last month, over 46.1 MT in August last financial year, according to the provisional data.

In the financial year 2024-25, CIL produced 781.1 MT of coal, nearly 7 per cent less than the company’s target for the financial year.

Coal India Ltd’s coal production target for 2024-25 was at 838 million tonnes.

The company is targeting a production of 875 million tonnes and offtake

of 900 MT in 2025-26 financial year.