Coal India output rises 10.5% during April-Feb FY24

Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Friday reported a 10.5 per cent rise in production at 685.1 million tonnes (MT) during the April-February period of the ongoing fiscal.

The coal producer had registered an output of 619.7 MT in the year-ago period, CIL said in a filing to BSE.

In February, the production increased to 74.8 MT from 68.8 MT recorded in the year-ago month, the filing said.

The tota offtake of coal during the April-February period went up to 684.7 MT from 630.5 MT witnessed in the year-ago period. Coal offtake is the amount of fossil fuel supplied from the pitheads.

CIL’s offtake in February also increased to 65.3 MT from 58.3 MT in the corresponding month of previous fiscal.