Coal India, Hindustan Zinc among successful bidders in 5th round

New Delhi: State-owned Coal India, Oil India, NLC India and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) are among the firms that have bagged critical and strategic mineral blocks under the fifth round of auction.

While Coal India has bagged a graphite and vanadium block in Chhattisgarh, Oil India Ltd emerged as a preferred bidder for potash and halite mine in Rajasthan.

Another potash and halite in the desert state was bagged by HZL. HZL also bagged the REE (Rare Earth Element) block in Uttar Pradesh in this round of auction. NLC India bagged two phosphorite and limestone blocks in the state of Chhattisgarh.

Other companies which have bagged blocks in this round of auction are Sunflag Iron and Steel Co Ltd, Vinmir Resources Pvt Ltd, R K Mineral Development Pvt Ltd and Ramgad Minerals and Mining Ltd.

“A key milestone under tranche V is the first-ever successful auction of a Potash block by the Government of India, marking a major step towards unlocking domestic Potash resources. The move is expected to catalyse Potash mining in the country, reduce reliance on imports, and strengthen support to the agriculture sector,” the mines ministry said in a statement.

The fifth round of auction of critical and strategic mineral blocks has concluded with successful auction of 10 out of 15 blocks put on auction, it said.

These 10 blocks comprise critical and strategic minerals such as graphite, phosphorite, phosphate, Rare Earth Elements (REE), vanadium, and potash and halite spread across Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.