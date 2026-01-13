Coal India arm Bharat Coking Coal IPO subscribed 33.6 times on Day 2

New Delhi: The initial public offering (IPO) of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd, an arm of Coal India, received 33.60 times subscription on the second day of bidding on Monday.

The Rs 1,071-crore IPO received bids for 11,65,79,29,200 shares against 34,69,46,500 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The quota for non-institutional investors fetched 96.17 times subscription, while the category for retail individual investors got subscribed 26.90 times. The category meant for qualified institutional buyers received 1.44 times subscription.

The IPO of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd got fully subscribed within minutes of opening for bidding on Friday.

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) on Thursday said it has mobilised over Rs 273 crore from anchor investors. The company’s Rs 1,071-crore IPO, the first mainboard issue of 2026, will conclude on Tuesday.

The price band for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 21-23 per share, and at the higher end, the company is valued at over Rs 10,700 crore.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the public issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 46.57 crore equity shares by Coal India.

The listing of BCCL is part of the government’s broader divestment push in the coal sector, aimed at unlocking value in Coal India’s subsidiaries and enhancing transparency through market discipline.

In its prospectus, the company stated that the IPO will help achieve the benefits of listing. The company was incorporated in 1972 to mine and supply coking coal concentrated in mines at Jharia, Jharkhand, and Raniganj, West Bengal, coalfields.

BCCL’s issue comes against the backdrop of a blockbuster year for the primary market.

In 2025, companies raised a record nearly Rs 1.76 lakh crore through IPOs, buoyed by strong domestic liquidity, resilient investor sentiment and a supportive macroeconomic environment.