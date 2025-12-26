Coal India appoints Chairman & MD B Sairam as CEO

New Delhi: The board of Coal India Ltd (CIL), the country’s largest coal producer, on Friday appointed Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) B Sairam as the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), in a move that streamlines top-level leadership amid rising production targets.

Sairam’s dual role as CMD and CEO underscores the Centre’s push for agile management in the coal behemoth, which accounts for over 80 per cent of the country’s domestic coal production.

This appointment gains significance as CIL ramps up efforts to meet 875 million tonne production target in 2025-26, while navigating critical minerals diversification.

“The board of CIL at its meeting held on December 26, 2025 has inter alia appointed B Sairam, CMD, as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CIL,” the maharatna firm said in a filing to BSE.

Prior to this, he was CMD, Northern Coalfields Limited a wholly owned subsidiary of CIL. Before appointment as CMD of NCL, he was serving as Director (Technical) in Ranchi-based Central Coalfields Ltd where he played pivotal roles in development of coal logistics, first mile connectivity projects and forest and environment clearances, the PSU added.