Coal imports decline 7.9% in FY25, results in forex savings of $7.93 billion

New Delhi: The country’s coal import has dropped by 7.9 per cent to 243.62 million tonnes (MT) in FY25 and has resulted in foreign exchange savings of around $7.93 billion.

The country’s coal import stood at 264.53 MT in FY24, the coal ministry said in a statement. The reduction in coal import has resulted in foreign exchange savings of approximately $7.93 billion (Rs 60,681.67 crore), it added.

Although coal-based power generation grew by 3.04 per cent in FY25 compared to the previous fiscal, imports for blending by thermal power plants sharply decreased by 41.4 per cent.

This highlights India’s ongoing efforts to reduce its dependence on imported coal and enhance self-sufficiency in coal production, the statement said.

The centre has implemented several initiatives, including commercial coal mining and mission coking coal, to enhance domestic coal production and reduce imports. These efforts have also led to five per cent growth in coal output in FY25 over FY24.

The non-regulated sector, excluding the power sector, experienced a more significant decline, with imports dropping by 8.95 per cent y-o-y.