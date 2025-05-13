Coal import drop of 9.2% in April-Feb helps save Rs 53,138 cr in forex

New Delhi: India’s coal import in the April-February period of 2024-25 dropped 9.2 per cent to 220.3 million tonnes (MT), resulting in foreign exchange savings of about Rs 53,137.82 crore, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

The country had imported 242.6 million tonnes coal in the April-February period of 2023-24.

The non-regulated sector, excluding the power sector, experienced a more significant decline, with imports dropping 15.3 per cent year-on-year.

“Although coal-based power generation grew by 2.87 per cent from April 2024 to February 2025 compared to the previous year, imports for blending by thermal power plants sharply decreased by 38.8 per cent,” the coal ministry said in a statement.

This highlights the country’s ongoing efforts to reduce its dependence on imported coal and enhance self-sufficiency in coal production.

The Centre has implemented several initiatives, including commercial coal mining, to enhance domestic coal production and reduce imports.

These efforts have also led to a 5.45 per cent growth in coal output during the April-February period of 2024-25 compared to the same period of 2023-24.