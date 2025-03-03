Co-op Min Amit Shah inaugurates ‘Workshop on Sustainability & Circularity in Dairy Sector’

NEW DELHI: Union Home & Cooperation Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the “Workshop on Sustainability and Circularity in the Dairy Sector” in the capital, emphasising the need for sustainability and resource efficiency in India’s dairy industry. He said that sustainability and circularity will play a crucial role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sahkar se Samriddhi’ and ensuring the success of White Revolution 2.0.

Shah pointed out that although the initial White Revolution transformed India into the world’s largest milk producer, sustainability and circularity in dairy remain a challenge. He explained that these dimensions need to be integrated from the outset of White Revolution 2.0 for long-term success. He emphasised that dairy farming is one of the major drivers of enhancing rural livelihoods, nutritional security, and income generation of small and landless farmers.

Shah reiterated Modi’s three major economic goals: making India a $5 trillion economy, becoming the third-largest economy, and achieving fully developed status by 2047. He said that to accomplish these objectives, the dairy sector must adopt innovative strategies, including promoting circularity among 250 milk producer associations. Since India’s agriculture is largely based on small farmers, Shah stated that dairy farming could give them a steady income and curb migration to urban areas. He added that the workshop would provide an overview of how the potential of the dairy sector can be maximised through a holistic approach.

On the occasion, Shah launched the “Margdarshika” on dairy sector circularity, as well as NDDB schemes for funding support to biogas endeavours. He urged cooperatives to cover farmers who supplied milk to private dairies and highlighted that cooperative management of cow dung could make the industry more sustainable.

Shah explained the success of the “Cooperation Amongst Cooperatives” model in Gujarat, where 93 percent of cooperative organisations have accounts with cooperative banks. He appealed to NABARD to launch Gujarat’s Micro ATM model all over the country to benefit cattle farming farmers. He emphasised that dairy equipment be locally manufactured and the benefits of carbon credits extended directly to the farmers.