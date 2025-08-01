CMD, IREDA leads panel at 22nd Renewable Energy Summit 2025

New Delhi: Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman and Managing Director of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), led a panel discussion on the theme “Accelerating RE Deployment – Challenges and Solutions” at the 22nd Renewable Energy Summit, organised by the India Energy Forum at Hotel Le Meridien, New Delhi on Friday.

Moderating the session, Shri Das was joined by eminent panelists—Sarit Maheshwari, CEO of NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd, Vivek Srivastava, CEO of WTG Division, Suzlon Energy and Ashish Khanna, CEO of Adani Green Energy Ltd.

In his opening remarks, Das highlighted India’s commendable progress in renewable energy, noting the country’s installed renewable capacity had reached an impressive 234 GW as of June 2025, positioning India as the world’s 4th-largest renewable energy market.

He emphasized the importance of scaling renewable capacity to 485 GW by 2030, stressing the necessity to nearly triple current annual capacity additions—from approximately 20–30 GW to about 50–60 GW—to achieve these ambitious targets.

The panel addressed four key challenges to RE deployment: boosting domestic manufacturing through PLI and ALMM, streamlining land acquisition via single-window clearances, accelerating grid expansion with proactive planning and mobilizing Rs 30–32 lakh crore investments through innovative financing to meet India’s 2030 renewable energy targets.