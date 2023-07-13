‘Clarificatory amendment to GST Act in monsoon session’

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra on Thursday said the central government will bring clarificatory amendments to the GST Act in the monsoon session of Parliament to implement GST Council’s decision of imposing 28 per cent tax on online gaming, casino and horse racing.

The monsoon session will begin on July 20 and end on August 11, 2023.

“It will be our effort to draft the law and introduce it in Parliament and get it passed in the monsoon session,” he said.

The implementation takes effect only when state legislatures have also passed amendments in state GST laws, he said, adding, that it will take some time.