Civil Aviation Ministry’s panel discusses sustainable aviation fuel

New Delhi: A committee on bio-aviation turbine fuel programme, constituted by the petroleum & natural gas ministry, has submitted its report on promoting the use of clean fuel in aviation, the civil aviation ministry said on Friday, as it listed out various initiatives being taken to reduce carbon emissions.



On Friday, the consultative committee of the civil aviation ministry, chaired by civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia discussed Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) during a meeting that was attended by several Parliamentarians.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is facilitating reduction of carbon emissions in civil aviation and its goals include achieving two per cent annual fuel efficiency improvement

through 2050.

India has committed to net zero by 2070 at COP26 to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

“The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG) has notified a National Policy on Bio Fuels 2018 to realise the goal of de-carbonisation of the aviation sector.

“MoPNG constituted the Bio-Aviation Turbine Fuel Programme Committee to take forward the Bio-ATF Programme in the country to promote the use of clean fuel in aviation. The Committee has submitted its report which has now been circulated to various stakeholders,” the ministry said in a release on Friday.

While listing out various efforts taken to promote use of SAF and reduce carbon emissions, the ministry said Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) has planned an 86.8 TMTPA plant at Panipat using LanzaJet ATJ (Alcohol To Jet) Technology.

IOCL has also signed a MoU with Pune-based Praj Industries to set up a plant for developing Alcohol To Jet

fuels.

Besides, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd is planning to build a bio-ATF pilot plant at Mangalore using CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum’s technology using non edible oils and used cooking oil as feedstock.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted approval for AirAsia India to operate the first commercial domestic flight with 0.57 per cent Sustainable Aviation Fuel-blended fuel, the release said.

In August 2018, SpiceJet operated a demonstration flight with 25 per cent Sustainable Aviation Fuel from Dehradun to Delhi. The biofuel was produced from Jatropha seeds by Indian Institute of Petroleum, CSIR lab.

Vistara, in March this year, operated a ferry flight with 30 per cent blended SAF from Seattle to Delhi, while IndiGo operated a ferry flight with 10 per cent blended fuel from Toulouse to Delhi in February 2022.

ICAO has taken various steps to reduce emissions, including the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) and the Long Term Aspirational Goals (LTAG).

CORSIA is being implemented in three phases and participation is voluntary in the first two phases — 2021-

2026.

“India has decided not to participate in the voluntary phases of CORSIA. Offsetting requirements under the CORSIA for Indian carriers will start from 2027.

“This will enable airlines of developing countries like India to get time to grow more and not face any financial consequences due to CORSIA by joining voluntary phases,” the ministry said.

CORSIA is applicable to international flights originating from one country to another. Financial implications due to offsetting will be borne by individual airlines depending upon their international operations as and when

applicable.

The ministry said several meetings have been held with domestic carriers to sensitise them regarding the impact of CORSIA on airlines once the mandatory phase starts.

India has also taken several steps like joining ICAO’s Assistance Capacity Building & Training for Sustainable Aviation Fuels Programme.