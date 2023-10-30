CIO Klub marks 15th anniversary of its Delhi-NCR Chapter

New Delhi: World’s largest association of Chief Information Officers CIO Klub, recently marked the 15th anniversary of its Delhi-NCR Chapter with a high-profile event. This celebration underlined the organisation’s unwavering commitment to cultivating a dynamic and collaborative environment for digital leaders.

The event, which played a pivotal role in the technological landscape, brought together over 250 prominent digital leaders, boasting a combined experience of more than 7000 years.

They converged to engage in discussions, strategic planning, and the envisioning of the future of technology in business, with a particular focus on Digital Transformation, Cybersecurity, and advancements in AI.

This landmark event shone a spotlight on cutting-edge technological developments with a powerful agenda to enhance the productivity of Chief Information Officers (CIOs), fortify cybersecurity measures, and strengthen organizational collaboration frameworks within the context of Digital Transformation and Gen AI.

A notable feature of this gathering was the participation of partners from various tech giants, including Hewlett Packard Enterprise, CISCO, Hitachi Vantara, Vodafone, WhizHack, ManageEngine, ValueFirst, and Zoho. They showcased innovative products, technologies, and services tailored to address the unique challenges facing contemporary CIOs.

Umesh Mehta, President of the Governing Body of CIO Klub, emphasized the necessity of a platform where the brightest minds in IT can interact, engage, and collectively drive the tech narrative forward. He stated, “This event is a hallmark of our commitment to this cause.”

Attendees had the exclusive opportunity to gain firsthand insights from a stellar lineup of keynote speakers representing top IT organisations in the country.

The discussions delved into critical tech domains, including the integration of artificial intelligence in optimizing business strategies and navigating the complex landscape of cybersecurity.

Beyond knowledge-enriching sessions, the event also included a range of engagement and networking activities meticulously curated to facilitate the exchange of ideas and collaborative problem-solving among CIOs from various industries. The central theme revolved around harnessing the power of Digital Transformation and AI.

Basant Kumar Chaturvedi, President of CIO Klub Delhi NCR Chapter, emphasized the importance of recognizing the value of each member and their loved ones, contributing to the holistic growth of the community.

A standout moment of the celebration was an exhilarating live performance by Sudesh Bhosale, an iconic playback singer known for his remarkable contributions to Bollywood’s musical journey.