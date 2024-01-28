‘CIL, WCL to set up green energy projects at closed mines in Chhindwara’

Nagpur: Coal India Ltd (CIL) and its subsidiary Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) have identified four to five closed mines in the Chhindwara Pench area for setting up green projects for optimum utilisation of assets, Union Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena said on Sunday.

Meena at the Western Coal Fields headquarters here told reporters that Coal India will install integrated solar and pump storage projects in de-coaled land from where coal has been extracted fully.

The move is aimed at the optimum utilisation of WCL assets and 4-5 old mines have been identified in the Chhindwara Pench area wherein integrated solar and hydropower plants would be set up to contribute to green energy production, the secretary said.

He informed that he along with the WCL chairman and managing director and other officials visited and inspected the old coal mines where mining work has finished.