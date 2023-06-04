CII’s Indian Green Building Council organises seminar on theme of Green Built Environment

Kolkata: On the occasion of World Environment Day 2023, a seminar on Green Built Environment was organised on June 2, 2023 at Park Hotel in Kolkata by CII’s Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) in association with CREDAI Bengal and Rotary Club of Calcutta Inner City to sensitise all the stakeholders from building and construction sector and for the other professionals.

Sushil Mohta, Chairman, IGBC Kolkata in his opening remarks highlighted several accomplishments of IGBC over last two decades, how Kolkata has emerged as the leading city in the country in terms of number of green building projects going green. In his address, he mentioned IGBC efforts have resulted in India achieving 10.27 Billion Sq.ft of registered Green footprint from more than 10,900 projects across India. This has facilitated India in becoming the 2nd country in the world in terms of largest registered green building footprint. IGBC has demonstrated a clear business case for green buildings.

Aroop Biswas, Minister in Charge, Power, Housing, Youth Services & Sports, Government of West Bengal who could not attend due to the last minute change in schedule sent his message for the participants which was read at the venue. In his message, he thanked IGBC to organise such awareness creations which are need of the hour and advise to work closely with his department by suggesting short term and long term vision for the state towards environmental sustainability.

Speaking on the occasion as Chief Guest, Debashis Sen, IAS (Retd.), Managing Director, West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. Highlighted various initiatives of HIDCO, New Town Development Authority which encouraged green building construction and has been pivotal in introducing and implementing the green building policies which has resulted a surge in the green construction in Kolkata.

He also highlighted some of the major initiatives which are being planned at New Town related to revamping the infrastructures to support cycling, EV charging etc. He urged that besides the government, the conscious efforts of all the citizens are key to create a better place to live, work and commute.

The members of Rotary Clubs, Sukanya Dasgupta and Ravindra Sehgal also addressed the gathering with their key insights and highlighted the importance of sustainable and healthy lifestyle.

Apurva Salarpuria, Vice President, CREDAI Bengal also addressed at the programme and highlighted many key contributors to the green building construction practices. He also mentioned the emerging trends & the transition from green buildings to net zero buildings are the future.

M Anand in his presentation shown comprehensive overview of the IGBC’s programmes and initiatives. He elaborated the need for green and net zero buildings, impact created by 31 holistic IGBC rating systems for various buildings and built environment types, government incentives to green rated projects by various state govts, landmark green projects from Kolkata, West Bengal also shown in his deliberations.

Vivek Singh Rathore, Co Chairman, IGBC Kolkata concluded the inaugural session of the seminar with the message of 3Ps – Promote, Process and Protect which resembles to the environments and earth.