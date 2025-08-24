CII suggests reforms in GST, trade policy, jobs for ‘Viksit Bharat’ target

New Delhi: Industry body CII on Sunday released a comprehensive reform roadmap to fast-track India’s economic transformation, urging changes in GST, trade, employment, and energy policies to support the government’s Viksit Bharat vision.

In its report “Policies for a Competitive India”, the Confederation of Indian Industry proposed over 250 actionable recommendations across 14 critical reform

areas.

Developed after consultations with industry leaders, economists, and policy experts, the blueprint seeks to align with the government’s growth agenda.

Confederation of Indian Industry (CCI) President Rajiv Memani said, “These recommendations are aligned with the government’s reform trajectory and support the Prime Minister’s call for bold, transformative change. As a live document, the report will continue to evolve with fresh ideas for policymakers.”

The roadmap covers fiscal prudence, inflation management, modernised statistical systems, privatisation of non-strategic PSUs, and creation of a sovereign wealth fund. It also advocates simplified GST with coverage extended to petroleum and real estate, streamlined labour codes, a national gig economy policy, second-generation IBC reforms, and faster dispute resolution through commercial courts and arbitration councils.

Energy reforms proposed include competitive tariffs, stronger transmission networks, private participation in nuclear energy, and a green hydrogen roadmap.

CII also recommended an e-commerce export strategy, phased compliance for MSMEs, industrial corridors, climate-linked procurement, and digitised climate data.

“These reforms will accelerate growth, job creation, resilience, and sustainability, positioning India as a global leader,” CII said.