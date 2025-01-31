CII lauds eco survey for visionary approach to growth

New Delhi: The Economic Survey, presented in Parliament on Friday, has been hailed by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for offering a futuristic vision for India’s economy while emphasising inclusiveness and reform. CII President Sanjiv Puri and Director General Chandrajit Banerjee both commended the comprehensive analysis of the country’s economic trajectory and the Survey’s pragmatic approach to policy recommendations.

Sanjiv Puri described the Survey as “cogent in its outlook, convincing in its assessment of the economy, and thought-provoking in its stance towards policy.” He noted that the projected GDP growth of 6.3 to 6.8 per cent for FY26 was realistic given global turbulence, geopolitical uncertainties, and climate challenges. He emphasised that India stands at a turning point in its economic ambitions, with reforms in investment, innovation, and job creation being critical to achieving growth rates of 7 per cent and beyond. The Survey’s emphasis on public investment for the next two decades was welcomed as essential for boosting the country’s competitiveness and driving immediate and long-term growth.

The Survey also highlighted the role of private investment and public-private partnerships (PPP) in closing infrastructure gaps and accelerating development. Puri echoed this view, stressing the need for stronger PPP initiatives, particularly in the agricultural sector, to strengthen rural demand.

The Survey’s recommendations for agricultural diversification, improved irrigation infrastructure, R&D in farming, and responsible fertiliser use were seen as critical steps for fostering a virtuous cycle of income, consumption, and growth. CII further noted the importance of incentivising companies to expand beyond MSME status and reducing compliance burdens through deregulation to encourage large-scale industrial growth.

Chandrajit Banerjee described the Survey as offering a forward-looking analysis essential for evidence-based policymaking in a “new India.” He highlighted the Survey’s call to lower business costs and adopt “Ease of Doing Business 2.0” reforms as vital to accelerating growth and job creation.

Banerjee also supported the Survey’s projection of India’s economic resilience, with inflation on a downward trend and the current account deficit within manageable limits. These developments, he noted, offer confidence amid a fragile global environment. Both Puri and Banerjee emphasised the Survey’s focus on emerging technologies, including AI, as a double-edged sword that offers immense opportunities while requiring policies for worker upskilling and job creation. Banerjee highlighted the importance of integrating AI responsibly and adapting educational curriculums to global technological advancements.

The Survey also underscored the need for prioritising investment in grid infrastructure, renewable energy storage capacity, and secure sourcing of critical minerals to support India’s green energy transition.

The CII leadership acknowledged the Survey’s call for reforms in key sectors such as manufacturing, services, infrastructure, exports, education, and health. They stressed the importance of targeted skill development, boosting women’s workforce participation, and promoting entrepreneurial support to achieve inclusive growth and capitalise on India’s demographic dividend.